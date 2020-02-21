Revelries Sign With Edgeout Label via Universal’s Catalog Division

Louisiana band the Revelries has signed a development deal with Edgeout, a label that will release music via Universal’s catalog division UMe. The band is managed by Red Light.

“Edgeout Records is committed to discovering the next generation of rock artists,” said label chief Tony Guanci, who signed an exclusive global deal to release bands through Universal Music Group/UMe. “The Revelries’ talent, drive and desire are only rivaled by their work ethic. We expect great things from the band.”

The label has created a sort of master class with “The Studio,” which is described in a press release as a “deep-dive into the critical aspects of development of an artist from a local/regional level to a worldwide stage. Over several months, the band is given the resources to focus on their direction, songs, performance, personal wellness, artwork/logos, etc. They also learn about the business aspects of an ever-growing number of channels, exposure and revenue in the global marketplace.”

“The band has been working hard and has accomplished a lot on their own in the past two years.” said Jefferson Manning of Red Light Management. “The backing of Edgeout Records and Universal Music Group/UMe will be a huge help in the continued success of The Revelries.”

(Pictured above: L-R first row, are Revelries members John Lewis, Logan Maggio, Jack Gonsoulin and Beau Bailey; second row, L-R are Tony Guanci and UMe president/CEO Bruce Resnikoff)