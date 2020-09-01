To Support Restart Act, More Than 1,500 Music Venues Will Light Up Red Tuesday Night

More than 1,500 music venues across the U.S. will be illuminated in red light on Tuesday evening (Sept. 1) in an effort to encourage Congress to pass the Restart Act, which would provide much-needed assistance for the live-entertainment industry and other businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Two weeks ago, we set a crazy goal,” We Make Events North America chair Marcel Fairbairn says in a press release. “To light 1,500 locations in red to bring awareness to our industry’s cause, and to help all small businesses by pushing the Restart Act. We have exceeded our expectations, and as of this morning, we’re officially over 1,500 reported.”

According to the announcement, over 1,600 theatres, production houses, hotels, casinos, residences, recording studios, opera houses, ballrooms, nightclubs, arenas, and individual homes plan to support the effort, and many local publications, across the country report that local venues will join in.

Venues from Madison Square Garden in New York City to the Rocky Statue in Philadelphia, Coit Tower in San Francisco, Mile High Stadium in Denver, Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, The National Cathedral in DC, The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Capital Records in Los Angeles, and the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell in Honolulu have said they will take part. Head here for a complete list: https://wemakeevents.org/participation-list/

Beginning at 9 p.m. ET, a four-hour rollout of video footage of the event, also including interviews and other content, can be found on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WeMakeEventsNorthAmerica) and YouTube (https://bit.ly/WeMakeEventsLive).

According to the announcement, the goal of #RedAlert Restart is to urge Congress to vote for the Restart Act and to support the efforts of ExtendPUA.org by pushing for an extension and expansion of PUA benefits for 1099 and freelance workers, i.e. independent contractors; and an extension of the $600 FPUC as part of a comprehensive pandemic relief package. Visit www.wemakeevents.org and write to Congress today.