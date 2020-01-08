×

Republic Records Promotes Tyler Arnold to Executive VP of A&R

Variety Staff

Republic Records has promoted Tyler Arnold to executive vice president of A&R, label EVP Rob Stevenson announced today. He will continue to be based at the label’s New York City headquarters.

According to the announcement, Arnold will continue to spearhead A&R for artists across genres, securing new talent and working with existing the roster. Since joining the company in 2014, he has signed or worked closely with Post Malone, producer Metro Boomin and his Boominati Worldwide label, and  rising talents Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler.

Announcing the promotion, Stevenson said, “Tyler has proven himself to be one of the industry’s most prescient A&R executives. His ability to recognize talent and execute a vision that nurtures an artist to their fullest potential makes him the total picture of a modern music executive. He is helping drive the sound of an entire generation.”

“I’m very excited to take this next step at Republic,” Arnold said. “I started my career here as an intern and have been lucky to grow under the guidance and support of [Republic founders] Monte and Avery Lipman and Rob over the past five years. They’ve entrusted me in signing and developing artists that I truly believe in and have been incredible mentors since the beginning.”

A Connecticut native, Mr. Arnold took an internship at Republic Records in January 2014. Five months later, he left Northeastern University to assume a full-time position as A&R department assistant. In 2015 he was upped to manager before becoming VP in 2017.

