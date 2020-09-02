Hundreds of Buildings Light up in ‘RedAlert #Restart’ Effort to Support Music Venues

In an effort to rally support for the countless music venues impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of buildings across the U.S. — from New York’s Empire State Building to Seattle’s Space Needle — were illuminated in red light on Tuesday evening (Sept. 1).
The main goal of the effort, which was led by We Make Events North America, was to encourage Congress to pass the Restart Act, which would provide much-needed assistance for the live-entertainment industry and other businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The industry has rallied around NIVA, the now 2,600-member National Independent Venue Association, which hired the powerful lobbying firm Akin Gump, and Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn authored the Save Our Stages act, requested $10 billion in relief for independent venues.
However, despite a letter signed by everyone from Billie Eilish to Billy Porter to Billy Joel and more than 1.6 million emails sent to legislators, Save Our Stages was just one of many pieces of legislation left of the table as Congress went into recess last month. The need remains dire, as venues will be among the last businesses to reopen when the pandemic finally recedes. (Here are several ways you can help.)
While numbers were not available at the time of this article’s publication, more than 1,500 venues from all across the country had signed on to support the effort, and the results could be seen across YouTube and social media. Posted below are photos and reports from New York, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and many more. See a collection of photos and videos below
Last night, the live events industry stepped into the spot light. More than 2000 venues, buildings, architectural structures, arenas, businesses and homes glowed red to sound the alarm. Just sixteen days ago, a coalition of creative and determined industry leaders joined forces to raise awareness of the plight of millions of individuals out of work with no relief in sight. More than 5000 letters to Congress were generated by our website alone. But our work is not done yet. Keep writing. Keep calling. Keep sharing. Keep tagging. Until the RESTART Act is passed and there is an extension and expansion of PUA and FPUC, our work goes on. www.wemakeevents.org 📷: @siglivetoeat
On September 1st, LMG Touring supported the #WeMakeEvents coalition to raise public and media awareness of the live events industry by lighting our buildings in red on the East & West Coasts. * Live events employ over 12 million people. * Live events contributes over $1 trillion annually to the US economy. * 95% of live events have been cancelled due to COVID-19. * 96% of companies have cut staff and/or wages. * 77% of people in the live events industry have lost 100% of their income, including 97% of 1099 workers. #wemakeevents #lmgtouring
“Two weeks ago, we set a crazy goal,” We Make Events North America chair Marcel Fairbairn says in a press release. “To light 1,500 locations in red to bring awareness to our industry’s cause, and to help all small businesses by pushing the Restart Act. We have exceeded our expectations, and as of this morning, we’re officially over 1,500 reported.”