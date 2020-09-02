Hundreds of Buildings Light up in ‘RedAlert #Restart’ Effort to Support Music Venues

In an effort to rally support for the countless music venues impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of buildings across the U.S. — from New York’s Empire State Building to Seattle’s Space Needle — were illuminated in red light on Tuesday evening (Sept. 1).

The main goal of the effort, which was led by We Make Events North America, was to encourage Congress to pass the Restart Act, which would provide much-needed assistance for the live-entertainment industry and other businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

A rep for We Make Events tells Variety that nearly 2,000 buildings, iconic structures and private residences were lit in red for the event in 75 cities in 41 states, plus Trinidad & Tobago; more than 200 people gathered in New York’s Times Square in a show of support.

The industry has rallied around NIVA, the now 2,600-member National Independent Venue Association, which hired the powerful lobbying firm Akin Gump, and Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn authored the Save Our Stages act, requested $10 billion in relief for independent venues.

However, despite a letter signed by everyone from Billie Eilish to Billy Porter to Billy Joel and more than 1.6 million emails sent to legislators, Save Our Stages was just one of many pieces of legislation left of the table as Congress went into recess last month. The need remains dire, as venues will be among the last businesses to reopen when the pandemic finally recedes. (Here are several ways you can help.)

While numbers were not available at the time of this article's publication, more than 1,500 venues from all across the country had signed on to support the effort, and the results could be seen across YouTube and social media.







Tonight 9-12, TMB is lit up #RED because the Live Events Industry in on #REDALERT for its survival, Congress must act NOW & pass the #RESTART Act, for economic relief for our industry, which has been shuttered since March.

#WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART #ExtendPUA #TMB #RESTART pic.twitter.com/jBWN744ptc — TMB (@tmbworldwide) September 2, 2020

“Two weeks ago, we set a crazy goal,” We Make Events North America chair Marcel Fairbairn says in a press release. “To light 1,500 locations in red to bring awareness to our industry’s cause, and to help all small businesses by pushing the Restart Act. We have exceeded our expectations, and as of this morning, we’re officially over 1,500 reported.”