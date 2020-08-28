Recording Academy Chief Harvey Mason Jr. and Aloe Blacc to Keynote Mondo.NYC Virtual Conference

Harvey Mason jr., interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, and Grammy-nominated recording artist Aloe Blacc have joined the list of keynote speakers for a conversation at Mondo.NYC 2020 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. This year, the conference and music festival, aimed at music and tech industry insiders and innovators and emerging artists and their fans, will celebrate its fifth anniversary as a four-day virtual interactive meeting and livestream.

Mason, who is also chair of the Academy’s Board of Trustees, is a multi-Grammy-nominated songwriter-producer who has worked with Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Elton John, Justin Timberlake, Aretha Franklin and many others, as well as films such as “Dreamgirls,” “Sparkle,” “Shrek,” the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, “Straight Outta Compton” and the forthcoming Aretha biopic, “Respect.”

Blacc released his solo debut “Shine Through” in 2006 and his gold-certified sophomore album “Good Things” in 2010. After signing with XIX Recordings/Interscope Records in 2012, he co-wrote and sang “Wake Me Up,” the hit Avicii song that has garnered over one billion streams and close to two billion views on YouTube. The ensuing album, “Lift Your Spirit,” garnered a Grammy nomination debuted at #4 in 2014 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and earned a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best R&B Album. Aloe Blacc’s fourth solo album All Love Everything drops on October 2nd with BMG Music.

The conversation, which will see Mason, interviewing Blacc, is presented in partnership with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In addition to Mason and Blacc, Mondo.NYC will feature the following keynote speakers:

Binta Niambi Brown, Founder, omalilly projects in conversation with Ty Stiklorius, Founder & CEO, Friends At Work; Jason Flom, CEO, Lava Records, Founding Board Member, The Innocence Project; Kevin Lyman, Founder/Producer, Vans Warped Tour, Co-Founder, 320 Festival.

For more information please visit https://mondo.nyc.