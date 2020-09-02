Solstice Studios, WarnerMedia Inc., Nickelodeon and PwC Execs to Discuss ‘The Outlook for Future Growth’

The second season of “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry,” sponsored by PwC and Ad Council, will begin its five-episode run on Sept. 15. “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry” is a weekly series in the Variety Streaming Room exploring how the entertainment industry is refocusing and redefining business during significant COVID-19 disruptions.

The first episode will air at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will feature Mark Gill, Producer (“Unhinged,” “Olympus Has Fallen”) and CEO, Solstice Studios; Allison Page, President, Magnolia Network — a joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, Inc — Sandra Dewey, President of Productions and Business Operations, WarnerMedia Entertainment; Syrinthia Studer, EVP Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films; and Greg Boyer, Partner and US Media & Entertainment Consulting Leader, PwC. Panelists will discuss the biggest areas of momentum today and what strategies continue to resonate with audiences. Future Season 2 episodes will focus on marketing, production, workplace diversity and sports.

“COVID-19 has completely upended the entertainment industry and as we approach the six-month mark in this pandemic, it’s important to look back on what we’ve learned so far and continue to adjust and plan for this new reality,” said Mark McCaffrey, PwC partner and U.S. Technology, Media, and Telecommunications sector leader. “We had great discussions with industry leaders earlier this year on ‘Rebooting’ as they looked at the early impacts of COVID-19 on their business and we are pleased to sponsor and join a second season of this important series to continue to share insights on how to tackle the biggest issues being seen today in media and entertainment.”

“This spring, as COVID-19 disrupted our daily lives and we faced unprecedented challenges, the ‘Rebooting the Entertainment Industry’ series proved an invaluable look into the necessary, real-time pivots our industry was making,” said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. “This next session will be a critical follow-up — providing a forward-facing look at how leaders across entertainment, media, and marketing are navigating the implications of this new world. We’re thrilled to join Variety and PwC to take a deeper dive on this next evolution of our industry.”

The event is free to attend, but requires registration: variety.com/rebootseries

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.