Imagine Entertainment Sets Broad Development Pact With Rebel Girls Brand

Imagine Entertainment has set a development pact with the Rebel Girls media brand to produce a wide range of original content.

Rebel Girls’ best-selling book series “Good Night Stories” will serve as inspiration for the partnership, spotlighting key woman creators, innovators, leaders and pioneers throughout history. The pact envisions Imagine and Rebel Girls partnering on historical content, feature films and short and long-form scripted and unscripted series aimed at girl demos.

Imagine Kids + Family President Stephanie Sperber and Sara Bernstein, Imagine Documentaries exec VP will work with Rebel Girls’ CEO Jes Wolfe and entertainment president Martha Adams on the projects.

“The trailblazing attitude behind Rebel Girls, which celebrates girls taking control of their own stories, breaking norms, and creating their future, resonates with girls and boys now more than ever,” Sperber said. “We are excited to work with Rebel Girls and build on what they started of celebrating pioneering women and girls, globally. With a focus on representation, we will create a dream team of diverse female writers, directors, actors, and crew to bring these extraordinary stories to wider audiences.

To date, Rebel Girls has sold more than 6.5 million copies of its “Good Night Stories” series in 49 languages across 85 countries. The brand’s podcast of the same name, now in its fourth season, has 11 million downloads.

“Our mission at Rebel Girls is to not only inspire future generations of girls but to address the unequal representation in media that has contributed to lower confidence in girls”, said Wolfe. “Imagine, known for their best-in-class storytelling, will be a phenomenal partner with Rebel Girls to be a force for good in addressing the long-standing gender inequities that are still prolific in kids television.”

Led by Sperber, Imagine Kids + Family was formed in January 2019. The division recently released its first live-action series “The Astronauts,” for Nickelodeon.