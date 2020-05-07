Award-Winning Designer Raul Aguila Joins Variety as Creative Director

Variety has hired award-winning designer Raul Aguila as creative director.

Aguila has worked for major business and cultural magazines, including Esquire, Wired, The New York Times Magazine and New York Magazine. Since 2019, he has run his own shop Studio_A as art director, freelancing at The New York Times Magazine, California Sunday Magazine/Pop-Up Magazine. He has provided design and art direction support for the in-house teams by commissioning illustrations and art directing stories, including motion graphics.

He has also worked on various published book designs and brand consulting.

“I am humbled and excited to join Variety,” says Aguila. “I look forward to making a beautiful magazine together.”

Aguila will join Variety’s Los Angeles headquarters on June 15 after relocating from San Francisco. He will report directly to Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller.

“It’s a thrill to welcome Raul to our Variety family and have this exceptionally talented artist put his own creative stamp on our publication,” says Eller. “Raul is fortunate to be inheriting an exemplary team of designers and photo editors, all of whom are very excited to work with him.” While Aguila’s primary focus will be creating visuals for Variety’s weekly magazine, he will also collaborate on digital initiatives for Variety.com.

As design director at Esquire, from 2016 to 2019, Aguila managed a team of designers and art directed photo editors and digital teams to redesign the Esquire brand.

Aguila said that his all-time favorite cover design was one he created for Esquire, featuring an iconic photo of Bryan Cranston holding a drink in one hand and a rabbit in the other — a tip of the hat to the magazine’s classic covers of the 1960s.

Aguila’s designs have won multiple awards over the years from such organizations as SPD, ASME and D&AD.