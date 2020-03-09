×

Indian-American Rapper Raja Kumari Signs With Mass Appeal India

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mass Appeal India has announced the signing of Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-singer-songwriter-dancer Raja Kumari, the first female rapper to sign with the label.

Mass Appeal India launched in August 2019 as a partnership between legendary rapper Nas’ urban culture-focused entertainment company and Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group.

Born in California to Indian parents who emigrated to the U.S. in the 1970s, Kumari (real name: Svetha Rao) is on a “mission is to create art that blends her Indian roots with her American upbringing,” according to the announcement, with music that “fuses the rhythms she absorbed as a trained classical Indian dancer with her love for hip-hop.”

In announcing her signing to Mass Appeal India, Nas said, “When I first met Raja, I knew she was someone the world needs to hear. Her presence exudes confidence and individuality — a true artist with global appeal.  We’re thrilled to have her on the team as the first lady of Mass Appeal India.” 

“I’m so excited to be joining Mass Appeal family, ever since I fell in love with hip hop it has been a dream of mine to work with Nas. Their vision of bringing Indian hip hop to the international market is inspiring and I look forward to working together to achieve that goal,” Raja says of signing with Mass Appeal India.

Her first single through Mass Appeal India will be “NRI,” which will be released in April, with a full-length EP to follow. On Sunday, Kumari dropped “Goddess,” a new collaboration with Krewella and Nervo to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Kumari debuted in 2016 with “The Come Up” EP and has released several singles, along with last year’s “Bloodline” EP on Epic Records last year, on which she worked with veteran producers Sean Garrett and Danja. She has also collaborated or co-written songs with Iggy Azalea, Fall Out Boy, Fifth Harmony and Gwen Stefani.

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia said, “Raja Kumari is one of the most unique artists I’ve ever met, not just because she’s a phenomenal rapper, singer and songwriter, but also a performer’s performer as well. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the Mass Appeal India family, as I truly believe in her vision, her music and her absolute lust for life.”

 

More Music

  • Indian-American Rapper Raja Kumari Signs With

    Indian-American Rapper Raja Kumari Signs With Mass Appeal India

    Mass Appeal India has announced the signing of Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-singer-songwriter-dancer Raja Kumari, the first female rapper to sign with the label. Mass Appeal India launched in August 2019 as a partnership between legendary rapper Nas’ urban culture-focused entertainment company and Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group. Born in California to Indian [...]

  • Colin Firth's Raindog Films Wins Backing

    Colin Firth's Raindog Films Wins Backing to Expand into TV Drama and Music Content

    Raindog Films, the U.K. production company co-founded by actor Colin Firth and music industry veteran Ged Doherty, is to expand into TV drama, music content and documentaries after winning investment from the U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund. The U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund is run by private equity house Calculus Capital, with film and TV [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - “American Idol” returns

    'American Idol' Reveals 'Fourth Judge' on Sunday's Show

    “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan shared some happy news in the opening segment of Sunday night’s broadcast of the ABC program: the arrival of a “fourth judge.” “I think it’s the perfect addition to this panel,” said Bryan, adding the news “should come from Katy.” “We’re having a baby,” said [...]

  • Lil Baby, Dominique Armani Jones. Lil

    One Person Shot After Gunfire Erupts at Lil Baby Concert in Alabama

    One person was shot and chaos erupted at a Lil Baby concert in Birmingham, Ala., after gunfire broke out on the side of the stage, sending the rapper and the audience running for cover, according to local news reports. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital; a police officer told Alabama.com that the victim’s [...]

  • See The Weeknd Premiere New Song

    See The Weeknd Premiere New Song, Show Off Comic Chops on ‘Saturday Night Live’

    Weeknd fans tuning in to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend certainly got their money’s worth, as the artist not only performed his recent single “Blinding Lights,” but premiered a stunning new ballad called “Scared to Live” and showed off his comic chops in a musical skit and appeared briefly on “Weeknd Update” (geddit?). The Weeknd’s [...]

  • SXSW Festival

    SXSW Cancellation Not Covered by Insurance

    After South by Southwest was cancelled on Friday over concerns about the coronavirus, two of its founders told the Austin Chronicle that the film festival doesn’t have insurance to cover the cancellation. Nick Barbaro, a co-founder of SXSW who is also the publisher of the Chronicle, told the paper that the festival does not have [...]

  • Ciara

    Ciara Postpones Texas Concert Out of Health Concerns Over Coronavirus

    Ciara has become the latest musician to cancel a concert over concerns for the spreading coronavirus. Her March 19 concert at the brand new USO center in Ford Hood, Tex., has been postponed to later this year, she told Variety in a statement. The grand opening of the venue will also be rescheduled for this [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad