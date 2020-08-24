Rainn Wilson to Keynote Variety Streaming Room ‘Sustainability in Hollywood’ Series on Sept. 9

Rainn Wilson will keynote the first installment of Variety’s three-part “Sustainability in Hollywood” series presented by Toyota Mirai. A studio sustainability roundtable will feature HBO and HBO Max’s director of sustainability Heidi Kindberg Goss, NBCUniversal director of sustainability Shannon Bart, California Film Commission executive director Colleen Bell and Sony Pictures Entertainment VP of sustainability John Rego.

The series takes place in the Variety Streaming Room beginning on Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Delving into Hollywood’s efforts to be more environmentally aware, “Sustainability in Hollywood”consists of three conversations, one per week — Sept. 9, Sept. 16 and Sept. 23. Wilson will discuss his interest in preserving our environment through storytelling, including creating and hosting “An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change” through his SoulPancake digital media company.

The studio sustainability roundtable will take a look at how studio leaders are overseeing their company’s sustainability efforts to reduce Hollywood’s film/TV production footprint.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations spanning relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders, private screenings of upcoming film and TV projects, and exclusive Q&As with creators and talent.

Registration is free, but required for access. Sign up here: variety.com/sustainabilityseries