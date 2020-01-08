×

Hollywood, Politicians Urge for Help for Puerto Rico After 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake

Puerto Rico Earthquake
CREDIT: THAIS LLORCA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Politicians and celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ava DuVernay took to social media on Tuesday to encourage support for Puerto Rico following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake.

“Waking up to hear the news of the earthquakes in Puerto Rico is breaking my heart,” “Hustlers” star Lopez tweeted. “Please join me in praying for the safety of our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico. We are resilient and will get through this.”

Previously, for 2017’s Hurricane Maria, Lopez worked with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to host a recovery fundraiser that raised $35 million for Puerto Rico. Both Lopez and Anthony’s parents are from Puerto Rico.

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted, “We were in Puerto Rico when the earthquakes began last week… There are a lot of places in the world that need your attention and prayers. Please spare some for Puerto Rico today.”

Director Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”) tweeted concern for the country and her fan Lizy Criolla, the creator of DuVernay’s fan page.

Wesley Snipes tweeted, “Prayers for Puerto Rico. Stay Strong.”

Hillary Clinton tweeted, “I’m thinking today of our fellow American affected by the earthquakes in Puerto Rico.”

 

The Democratic presidential nominees have also weighed in on the matter, urging the Trump administration to take action.

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders wrote, “The Trump administration has failed the people of Puerto Rico.”

Former tech executive Andrew Yang tweeted, “Puerto Rico has been through too much already. We should forgive their debt, make them a state and rebuild in earnest.”

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar asked the administration to “provide all needed disaster relief without delay.”

Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted, “As they rise to overcome another tragedy, Puerto Ricans must be assured that this administration will act quickly to provide any federal support needed.”

