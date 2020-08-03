Variety’s Young Hollywood Issue Partners With Facebook for Rock the Vote Drive

This year Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood party will be replaced by a one-hour program that will premiere on on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The special will feature talent included in the Power of Young Hollywood issue that hits newsstands and Variety.com on Wednesday, August 5th. The program will benefit Rock the Vote and encourage fans to register to vote in the upcoming 2020 election.

Featured in the special are musical performances by Chloe x Halle and Gabby Barrett alongside roundtable discussions, fan Q&As, and exclusive videos from the issue. Benito Skinner will host with special appearances by Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood cover stars Shira Haas, Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion. Additional appearances include Elle Fanning, Hailee Steinfeld, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Cimino, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rickey Thompson, Jalaiah Harmon, Adam RayOkay (Rosa), Bretman Rock, Jerry Harris and the cast of Outer Banks.

The special will stream on Variety’s Facebook page and the Facebook App page.