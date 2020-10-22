Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas Join Variety’s Power of Women Conversations

Variety has announced two additional speakers to its virtual Power of Women summit, presented by Lifetime, taking place on Oct. 28 and 29. Jennifer Lopez, actor, singer and Nuyorican Productions CEO, and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, president of Nuyorican Productions, will discuss their upcoming slate of film and television projects, including Universal Studios’ “Marry Me” with Owen Wilson and STX’s “The Godmother,” to be directed by Reed Moreno.

Previously announced panels include an exclusive first look at the upcoming season of “The Crown” with Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin; a #Represent roundtable, which will center on Black women creators and feature Mara Brock Akil, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Rashida Jones, Lena Waithe and Yara Shahidi. Other keynote and panel speakers include Sia, Chelsea Peretti, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, the women of “Grey’s Anatomy, former Rep. Stacey Abrams, Jessica Chastain and more.

Nuyorican Productions remains one of the most successful production companies run by an actor. Some of the company’s credits that include NBC’s “World of Dance,” which just completed its fourth season, “Hustlers,” which earned over $100 million dollars at the box office, and Freeform’s “The Fosters,” which ran for more than 100 episodes. Lopez and Goldsmith-Thomas will discuss what it takes to run a female-led production company in the industry and how the landscape has changed for women in entertainment.

The summit is free to attend but requires registration at https://eventiquevirtual.com/powerofwomen.

In addition to Lifetime continuing as presenting partner, premier partners include iHeart Media and Providence St. Joseph’s Health. Cadillac is joining for the first time as an official partner with MGO CPA as a supporting partner of the virtual summit.