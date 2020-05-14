Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in LDJ Productions

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) has made a strategic investment in LDJ Productions, a leading event management and technical production agency.

The investment adds to PMC’s diverse portfolio of media brands that include Variety, Rolling Stone, Robb Report, SHE Media, Deadline, ARTnews and WWD. The addition of LDJ will further PMC’s ability to leverage its brands’ content with an in-house live media team.

“Having worked with Laurie and her exceptional team across various PMC brands’ events, we know first-hand the quality of people at LDJ,” said PMC chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “While some might only see a challenging environment for all live events and experiences, I see an opportunity to partner with one of the finest experiential agencies in the world and more closely collaborate with LDJ’s unparalleled ability to deliver innovative, quality experiences across our brands for many years to come.”

LDJ’s mission is to amplify the guest experience while creating brand loyalty and lasting client partnerships. PMC will lend its operational expertise, along with the potential for new business development and further growth.

“Jay has assembled some of the very best brands in the world under the PMC umbrella and we are thrilled to join the growing team,” said LDJ CEO Laurie DeJong. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise with PMC’s ambitious and forward-thinking brand leaders as we collectively dream up new ways to provide meaningful experience-driven connections for our clients.”

LDJ Productions is based in New York City and has a diverse clientele that includes Fortune 500 companies worldwide across a variety of industries like fashion, beauty, tech, media, finance and luxury automotive.