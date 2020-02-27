Placido Domingo Dials Back Apology as European Venues Consider Whether to Cancel Concerts

Placido Domingo, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has dialed back his most recent apology as European opera houses consider whether to cancel his future appearances.

“My apology was sincere and wholehearted,” he said of the statement he made on Tuesday, adding that he wants to “correct the false impression” he felt it had made. “I know what I haven’t done, and I will deny it again. I have never behaved aggressively toward anybody, nor have I ever done anything to obstruct or hurt the career of anybody,” he continued. “On the contrary, I have dedicated a large part of my half-century in the world of opera to helping the industry and to promoting the career of innumerable singers.”

Domingo’s statement came hours before the executive committee of Madrid’s Teatro Real was considering whether to continue with his scheduled appearances at the venue in May. Other opera houses are considering his appearances as well.

On Tuesday, the singer had made his most extensive apology since the accusations, which he initially dismissed, were first made public in August. “I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry,” he said. “I accept full responsibility for my actions.” he added.

That apology followed an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists, which involved more than 20 women and was released Tuesday, It found that Domingo “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace” when he was a senior executive at the Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera. Domingo has lost multiple bookings and posts due to the accusations.