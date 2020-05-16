Phyllis George, ‘NFL Today’ Host and Sports Broadcast Pioneer, Dies at 70

Phyllis George, one of the first leading female sports broadcasters, died on Friday due to complications from a blood disorder. She was 70.

George’s career in front of the camera began in 1974 as the co-host of “Candid Camera” on CBS. That same year, she then joined the “NFL Today” team alongside veteran sports braodcasters Brent Musburger, Irv Cross and Jimmy the Greek.

She was one of the first women to be a major player in the TV sports world. She also helped cover horse races, like the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

