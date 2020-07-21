Philadelphia Phillies and Live Nation Team up for ‘Live-in Drive-in’ Concert and Comedy Series

Live Nation Philadelphia, in partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies, has announced plans for a four-week local drive-in concert series coming to the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies.

The Live-In / Drive-In Concert Series presented by Budweiser Zero kicks off on Sunday, August 16 with comedian Bert Kreischer, and will continue with a variety of music artists through Labor Day Weekend. The full schedule appears below.

According to the announcement, fans can enjoy the concerts from inside their cars in a drive-in setting with the audio simulcast on an FM frequency. All artists will be performing full live sets on stages set up in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park. The events will also feature large-scale video LED screens.

Fans can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window and then will be shown to their designated parking space where they will enjoy the show from inside their own vehicle. Guests can leave their cars, wearing a mask, to use one of the portable bathroom locations which will be continuously sanitized throughout each event — although there is no tailgate option, as there has been at other drive-in concerts this summer. There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing.

“We are excited to enable music fans to once again enjoy live music safely as we unveil our Live-In / Drive-In series at Citizens Bank Park,” said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation Philadelphia. “We are grateful to the Philadelphia Phillies, the City of Philadelphia, the State of Pennsylvania, and the musicians and artists who are excited to get back out and perform live on stage in a socially distanced environment for their fans in Philly again.”

Tickets will be sold in the form of a group car pass. Each car will purchase just one ticket, good for a maximum of four (4) people per car. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Live-In / Drive-In series at Citizens Bank Park. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale car pass tickets beginning on Tuesday, July 21 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, July 23 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. Car pass tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. Visit Philly is a sponsor of the series.

“The Live-In / Drive-In Concert Series presented by Budweiser Zero at Citizens Bank Park will comply with current health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations to protect fans, artists, crews, and staff,” the announcement says. “This includes thorough, ongoing sanitation throughout the event and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, along with many other preventive measures. For more information on the health and safety precautions Live Nation Philadelphia and the Phillies are taking, event guidelines, and FAQs, visit http://www.phillies.com/drivein. Details subject to change based on local guidelines and talent. Events are rain or shine.”

The Live-In / Drive-In Concert Series presented by Budweiser Zero at Citizens Bank Park:

Sunday, August 16 – Bert Kreischer

Wednesday, August 19 – AJR

Friday, August 21- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Saturday, August 22 – The Struts

Sunday, August 23 – The Front Bottoms

Tuesday, August 25 – Mt. Joy

Wednesday, August 26 – Subtronics

Thursday, September 3 – Smith & Meyers

Friday, September 4 – Lotus

Saturday, September 5 – Dark Star Orchestra

Sunday, September 6 – Dark Star Orchestra

Monday, September 7 – Michael Blackson & Friends with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff