Penske Media Announces New Head of Public Affairs and Communications

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) today announced the appointment of Brooke Jaffe to Head of Public Affairs and Communications. In Jaffe’s new role, she will direct corporate messaging, media communications, issue management, corporate responsibility, information dissemination and communications strategy.

Jaffe will work on all partnerships with celebrities, influencers, media outlets and institutions on brand-building initiatives across PMC’s portfolio of award-winning brands that include Billboard, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Robb Report, SHE Media, Deadline, ARTnews and WWD. Jaffe will also serve as a PMC media spokesperson. She joins PMC immediately, reporting to PMC’s Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Communications Lauren Utecht and Vice President of Talent Relations Rebecca Bienstock.

“Brooke is uniquely qualified to step into this role – she is a poised communicator with an impressive background in business. She understands PMC’s premium brands as well as she understands content creation and strategy,” said Utecht and Bienstock. “We’re eager to work with Brooke to amplify our brands’ first-rate content and editorial talent on a global scale.”

A seasoned executive, Jaffe brings to the role 20 years of experience across editorial, retail, consulting, television production and on-camera expertise. Jaffe has been a contributing editor at PMC since December of 2019, creating video and written content for Variety, Variety.com, Stylecaster and ARTnews. For ten years, Brooke served as Bloomingdale’s Women’s Fashion Director where she was responsible for determining business trends, discovering emerging talent, directing the merchandise selection for the company nationwide, developing innovative partnerships, the brand message, maximizing business opportunities and serving as a company spokesperson.

“I am thrilled to join PMC’s world-class team of executives and creative thought leaders in the midst of exciting growth and innovation,” said Jaffe. “It will be a privilege to share our brand story and unparalleled portfolio with new audiences and partners in compelling and creative ways.”

Jaffe began her career in Vogue magazine’s accessories department as an Assistant Editor. She then joined InStyle magazine where she held the position of Accessories Editor. Jaffe graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in English and Theater Arts. She will be based in PMC’s Los Angeles office.