×

Congressman Rejects Pearl Jam’s Criticism of BOSS Ticket-Reform Act

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eddie Vedder addresses the crowd during a listening party for Pearl Jam's upcoming album Gigaton.'Gigaton' Pearl Jam Album Listening Party, NeueHouse, Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Christopher Polk @POLKIMAGING/Shutterstock

New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr., the principal sponsor of the Better Oversight of Secondary Sales and Accountability in Concert Ticketing (BOSS Act) designed to reform the live-events ticket market, today rejected Pearl Jam’s call to reject the bill.

Calling the bill “flawed,” the group said in a letter yesterday that it “blocks non-transferable ticketing” and “requires primary ticket sellers to disclose the total number of tickets offered to the general public a week before the primary sale.” Some consumer advocates argue that allowing ticket transfers is a key protection for consumers; the group said several reforms in the bill are worthy.

In a statement today, Pascrell rejected the group’s arguments. “For decades now, millions of American fans who want nothing more than to enjoy a little entertainment for their buck have been victimized by the opaque live events marketplace,” he said. Fans have been pinched, gouged, squeezed, soaked, and outright heisted by a seemingly endless litany of hidden fees, add-ons, and gimmicks created by the unregulated ticket monopolies who operate in the dark with impunity. My bill would be the first comprehensive overhauling of this corrupt marketplace. Music and sports fans have waited long enough for relief.

Pearl Jam may know a thing or two about making great music, but they’ve been led astray about my legislation. I would be happy to speak with the band about why Live Nation-Ticketmaster doesn’t care about their fans and wants to preserve a corrupt marketplace.”

Pascrell is the principal sponsor of the BOSS Act, which aims to bring greater transparency to the ticket industry so fans have a fair chance to purchase tickets on the primary market, and also seeks to protect consumers who choose to use the secondary market to purchase tickets. The legislation is currently being considered by the Energy and Commerce Committee.

He is among several Congresspeople who have called for an investigation of the troubled ticketing industry, which for decades has been plagued by accusations of corruption and insider dealing. Last fall, Senators Richard Blumenthal of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota requested a Department of Justice antitrust investigation into competition in the ticketing industry, as well as Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment company.

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • Eddie Vedder addresses the crowd during

    Congressman Rejects Pearl Jam’s Criticism of BOSS Ticket-Reform Act

    New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr., the principal sponsor of the Better Oversight of Secondary Sales and Accountability in Concert Ticketing (BOSS Act) designed to reform the live-events ticket market, today rejected Pearl Jam’s call to reject the bill. Calling the bill “flawed,” the group said in a letter yesterday that it “blocks non-transferable ticketing” [...]

  • Lil Kim

    Mase, Lil Kim Back Out of Lovers and Friends Festival Hours After Announcement

    Just hours after Soulection released a flyer and lineup for its upcoming Lovers and Friends Festival on Tuesday (Feb. 18), former Bad Boy artists Mase and Lil Kim publicly rescinded their commitment to perform. Lovers and Friends is scheduled for May 9 at the 27,000-capacity Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. but some acts [...]

  • A-ha - Take On Me Video

    A-ha's 'Take on Me' Tops 1 Billion YouTube Views, Second '80s Video to Hit Milestone

    Norwegian synthpop trio A-ha’s “Take On Me” has joined YouTube’s billion-views club. The iconic video from A-ha, which combines live action with pencil-sketch animation, is only the second song from the 1980s to reach the elite YouTube milestone, after Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” crested the one-billion-views mark last fall (and currently has [...]

  • The Call of the Wild

    'Call of the Wild' Composer on How Music Became Protagonist Dog's Voice

    Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild” ranks as one of the most famous books about a canine ever written. So director Chris Sanders knew that the composer of his film adaptation simply had to be a dog lover. Luckily, Sanders’ “How to Train Your Dragon” composer, John Powell, has two standard poodles. And when [...]

  • LizzoAustin City Limits Music Festival, Weekend

    Lizzo, Ellie Goulding, A$AP Rocky Sign on for Eco-Conscious Virgin Fest

    Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium + Exposition Park will host the inaugural Virgin Fest on June 6 and 7. Headliners for the festival include Lizzo, A$AP Rocky and Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals along with Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Jorja Smith, Banks, Tank and the Bangas, Trixie Mattel, Lauren Jauregi, Tiffany Young and Barns [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad