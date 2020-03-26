×

Peabody Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

By

J.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
peabody awards
CREDIT: Courtesy of Peabody Awards

The Peabody Awards ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which honors the year’s best stories in industries ranging from broadcasting to digital media to entertainment, was previously scheduled for June 18. It has now been delayed indefinitely. This year’s ceremony was supposed to take place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, which would have made it the first time the event was held in Los Angeles in its 80-year history.

“The safety of guests, staff, and partners involved with our annual event remains a top priority,” Peabody executive director Jeffrey P. Jones said in a statement.

This year’s 60 nominations were set to be announced in April, with 30 winners being selected in May. The Peabody Board said it is reevaluating the schedule for revealing this year’s contenders, as the group usually stages deliberations in person.

The Peabody Awards are only the latest postponement in the wave of cancellations and delays that has onset awards bodies as countries around the world attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. On Wednesday, the Tony Awards was also pushed back indefinitely from its June 7 air date, following Broadway’s closure on March 12. Days before, the Olivier Awards, the U.K. theater industry’s highest honor, was canceled.

Last year’s Peabody Awards ceremony, hosted by Ronan Farrow, took place on May 18 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Rita Moreno received the year’s career achievement award.

More Biz

  • peabody awards

    Peabody Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Peabody Awards ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which honors the year’s best stories in industries ranging from broadcasting to digital media to entertainment, was previously scheduled for June 18. It has now been delayed indefinitely. This year’s ceremony was supposed to take place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, [...]

  • Us Singer James Brown Better Known

    Montreux Jazz Festival Posts Dozens of Free Concerts Online: James Brown, Johnny Cash, Raconteurs

    The Montreux Jazz Festival today announced the exclusive digital release of more than 50 legendary concerts from its 54-year history, including James Brown, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Run-DMC, the Raconteurs, Alanis Morissette,  Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Korn, The Raconteurs and many more. The performances are available to stream in full free of charge (for the first month) via Stingray Qello. View the concerts [...]

  • New York's Governors Ball Festival Cancelled

    New York's Governors Ball Festival Cancelled

    New York’s Governors Ball festival, scheduled for early June, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Thursday. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announced the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19,” the announcement reads in part. “Simply put — due to current government mandates and the evolving situation [...]

  • Graham Norton

    How U.K. Broadcasters Are Keeping Audiences Engaged During Coronavirus Lockdown

    Unprecedented times call for innovative measures and U.K. public service broadcasters are exploring a range of means to keep a nation in lockdown engaged. The BBC’s extremely popular “The Graham Norton Show,” for example, will be filmed at the host’s (pictured) home for the first time in its 13-year history with virtual guests, rather than [...]

  • CarnivalRow_Ep108_D33_JT_0377.RAF

    Actors, Creative Talent in Europe Brace for New Rules on Set Post-Coronavirus

    Ariyon Bakare had his carry-on luggage packed and ready to travel from his London home to Prague where the second season of Amazon Prime TV show “Carnival Row” is filming. Then, the actor, who plays Darius, received the call that filming had abruptly stopped because of COVID-19. “I have no idea when we will start [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad