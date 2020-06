Paradigm talent agency has secured a new investment from Crescent Drive Media, a company owned by the brother of agency chief Sam Gores, and has recruited industry veteran Bruce Rosenblum as an investment adviser.

The moves come as Paradigm is grappling with a cash flow crunch exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis. Gores also continues to discuss a transaction involving the agency’s music assets with sports agent and entrepreneur Casey Wasserman.

(Pictured: Bruce Rosenblum)

More to come