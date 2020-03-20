Paradigm Anticipates Temporary Layoffs in Wake of Coronavirus

With the state of California in a “safe at home” lockdown and the entertainment industry struggling with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, sources tell Variety that temporary layoffs are expected to hit Paradigm. Sources say individuals have not been informed of who will be placed on furlough and what departments will be hit.

The layoffs are expected to last for a matter of months, and provisions are being made for those affected that include health care. Chairman and CEO Sam Gores held an all-company conference call on Friday morning, informing the staff that the layoffs would be coming.

Sources say with the touring business completely shutting down, the music department is expected to endure hard losses. Other agencies are also expected to take a hit during the coronavirus crisis, seeing similar cost cuts.

Paradigm last year went through the process of merging with UTA but Gores called off those talks in June after a deal could not be made. The acquisition talks unfolded at a tumultuous time for the agency business. Endeavor, which owns WME, one of the Big Four agencies along with CAA, UTA and ICM Partners, has filed to go public, a move that could inject capital into its operations and leave its rivals punching up.