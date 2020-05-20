Casey Wasserman in Talks to Buy Paradigm Agency Music Assets

Casey Wasserman, the sports and entertainment entrepreneur who is the grandson of legendary talent agency mogul Lew Wasserman, is in talks to acquire the music assets of Paradigm agency, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Sources said the talks have been on-again, off-again and there’s a good chance that a deal may never come to fruition. The discussions had not moved to the term-sheet phase as of Wednesday evening. Wasserman, chairman and CEO of Wasserman Media Group, is said to have been courted by by Tom Gores, the Platinum Equity CEO who is the brother of Paradigm founder and CEO Sam Gores.

Paradigm’s operations have been throttled by the sudden shutdown of the live music and event business. The agency has bulked up with a number of acquisition of music booking agencies and artist management boutiques in recent years, leaving it with substantial debt to service. The abrupt end of the touring business left the company in a financial pinch that forced the layoffs of more than 100 staffers and pay cuts for other employees in March.

An industry source pegged the value of Paradigm’s collected music operations at $150 million-$200 million. Last summer, Paradigm went far down the road with UTA in negotiations for an outright sale of the agency for what sources said was a little more than $300 million in cash.

A representative for Paradigm could not immediately be reached for comment. A rep for Wasserman declined to comment. News of the talks was first reported by Hits Daily Double.

