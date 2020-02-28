×

‘Onward’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CONJURING DAD – In Disney and Pixar’s “Onward,” mom Laurel Lightfoot (voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) presents her sons Ian and Barley (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) with a special gift from their late father on Ian’s 16th birthday. But when an accompanying spell meant to magically conjure their dad for one day goes awry, they embark on a quest fraught with some of the most unexpected obstacles. Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. © 2019 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Pixar

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Disney Pixar claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Onward.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.06 million through Sunday for 905 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 17-23. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Disney Pixar prioritized spend across networks including ABC, Nick and Univision, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Premio Lo Nuestro” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” 

Just behind “Onward” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Call of the Wild,” which saw 1,379 national ad airings across 42 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.76 million. 

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “The Invisible Man” (EMV: $4.57 million), Warner Bros.’ “The Way Back” ($2.67 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Bloodshot” ($2.31 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Onward” has the best iSpot Attention Index (131) in the ranking, getting 31% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.06M – Onward

Impressions: 314,885,258
Attention Score: 96.94
Attention Index: 131
National Airings: 905
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 34
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $26M
Studio: Disney Pixar
Started Airing: 05/30/19

$4.76M – The Call of the Wild

Impressions: 517,853,227
Attention Score: 93.41
Attention Index: 67
National Airings: 1,379
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 52
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $26.19M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 11/20/19

$4.57M – The Invisible Man

Impressions: 258,066,052
Attention Score: 94.87
Attention Index: 86
National Airings: 925
Networks: 43
Most Spend On: ABC, AMC
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.61M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/06/19

$2.67M – The Way Back

Impressions: 225,508,354
Attention Score: 96.34
Attention Index: 117
National Airings: 460
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: CBS, FOX
Creative Versions: 12
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.51M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 11/13/19

$2.31M – Bloodshot

Impressions: 90,164,169
Attention Score: 95.53
Attention Index: 99
National Airings: 362
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: AMC, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 6
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $3.38M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 10/21/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/17/2020 and 02/23/2020.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

More Biz

  • CONJURING DAD – In Disney and

    ‘Onward’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Disney Pixar claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Onward.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.06 million through Sunday for [...]

  • Tokyo Disneyland

    Tokyo Disneyland Theme Parks Closed in Coronavirus Reaction

    The two Disney-branded theme parks in Tokyo, Japan are to close for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. “Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have decided to proceed with an extraordinary closure from Saturday, Feb 29, 2020, through Sunday, Mar 15,” the operator said in a statement posted to its Japanese [...]

  • Former C3 Promoter Charlie Jones Launches

    Former C3 Promoter Charlie Jones Launches Four Leaf Productions

    Charlie Jones, a veteran producer who has worked extensively on the Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits festivals, is today officially launching his new venture, Four Leaf Productions, which is described as “a new company built on a foundation of creating live experiences that bring people together for a purpose.” Over the course of his [...]

  • Cahiers du Cinema

    French Film Magazine Cahiers du Cinema's Staff Quits Over New Ownership

    The future of iconic French film publication Cahiers du Cinéma is in question after the outlet’s entire staff quit in protest over the brand’s new ownership. The 15-member editorial staff has spoken out against a perceived conflict of interest posed by the Cahier’s owners — a group of bankers, tech entrepreneurs and film producers that [...]

  • Lori Loughlin

    Lori Loughlin Gets October Trial Date in College Admissions Case

    A federal judge on Thursday scheduled an Oct. 5 trial for actor Lori Loughlin, her husband and six others in the college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, face charges of bribery, money laundering and fraud for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to USC. Attorneys for the couple alleged [...]

  • The Good Doctor

    From 'Masked Singer' to 'Good Doctor,' Korean Formats Take Hold on U.S. Screens

    Accepting his award for original screenplay at this year’s Oscars, director Bong Joon Ho triumphantly declared,  “This is a very first Oscar to South Korea.” Little did he know that the second, third and fourth were swiftly coming his way on a night that saw “Parasite” make history. Combine that with the fact that two [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad