‘Onward’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Disney Pixar claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Onward.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.06 million through Sunday for 905 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 17-23. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Disney Pixar prioritized spend across networks including ABC, Nick and Univision, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Premio Lo Nuestro” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Just behind “Onward” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Call of the Wild,” which saw 1,379 national ad airings across 42 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.76 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “The Invisible Man” (EMV: $4.57 million), Warner Bros.’ “The Way Back” ($2.67 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Bloodshot” ($2.31 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Onward” has the best iSpot Attention Index (131) in the ranking, getting 31% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).