Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Joel McHale Partner With Frontline Foods to Help Local Restaurants

Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman have teamed up with Frontline Foods in an effort to connect local restaurants with workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis.

This partnership will donate healthy meals to hospital clinicians by partnering with local restaurants who have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontline Foods and its network of community volunteers work with restaurants, hospitals and other medical facilities to feed those working on the frontline. The program has raised over $1,600,000 nationwide, served more than 50,000 meals to frontline workers and supported over 135 restaurants.

Spencer, McCarthy, Falcone, McHale, Carpenter and Feldman were already delivering meals to hospital workers around L.A., N.Y. and Detroit, but were looking to support the frontline workers and the community at large on a national level. They took note of Frontline Foods organization and realized that, by joining forces, they could help on a much larger scale.

People can donate at https://www.frontlinefoods.org/.