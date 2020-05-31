NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Sets Review of NYPD Conduct in George Floyd Protests

After another day of unrest on the streets of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday morning tapped two City Hall insiders to lead a review of the New York Police Department’s conduct during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

De Blasio was forced to act by the quick spread of video via social media of NYPD officers taking aggressive steps with crowds that have gathered in spots across the five boroughs. Video of two NYPD police vans driving through a crowd in Brooklyn has sparked outrage and calls for disciplinary action.

De Blasio tapped Department of Investigations commissioner Margaret Garnett and Jim Johnson, corporation counsel for the city, to review complaints and video evidence of aggressive police tactics during protests. The mayor said he expected them to work quickly and come back with “clear measures of accountability” by next month.

This is video of an NYPD car driving into a group of protestors. THIS IS VIDEO OF AN NYPD CAR DRIVING INTO PROTESTORS. pic.twitter.com/lbjLHFae6n — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) May 31, 2020

New York City had several hot spots on Saturday night and several police vehicles were vandalized. But to date the city has largely avoided the looting that has rocked Minneapolis and other cities during the past few nights since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after being held down on the street with a knee pressed against his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with manslaughter and fired from the force.

De Blasio emphasized that the city believes some of the violence was instigated deliberately by organized protest movements though he did not cite any specific groups. He said he’d been on the phone with other big city mayors to discuss the issue.

“It’s so obvious what’s happening here,” de Blasio said. He cited growing evidence of a “violent organized effort” by people who “in many times were not from the neighborhoods it was occurring in or not even from the same city.”

