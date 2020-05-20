North Star Film Alliance Opens L.A. Office Led by Turner Pictures Vet Eleonora Granata

North Star Film Alliance, a joint production venture between Estonia, Finland and Latvia, has opened an office in Los Angeles. Eleonora Granata, formerly VP of acquisitions at Turner Pictures and senior VP of production at Pandora Cinema, has been slated to head its L.A. location.

NSFA gives each country access to incentives, locations and crew members for global film and TV productions. As head of the L.A. office, Granata will help filmmakers in the U.S. fulfill requirements to begin production in Estonia, Finland and Latvia as well as forge connections between global and local production companies.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with the talented, dedicated, and forward-thinking team at NSFA to introduce and promote the region’s world-class facilities, first-rate incentives, and pristine locations to the North American film community,” Granata said in a statement.

Access to these states could prove advantageous for American filmmakers, as they are technologically advanced and have excelled in terms of bureaucracy, transparency and telecommunications within their entertainment industry, NSFA says.

The Nordic and Baltic regions boast clean beaches as well as snowy scenery and are home to many medieval towns and architectural remains from the era of the Soviet Union. In addition, their beautiful landscapes can be captured by the many skilled drone pilots that call the region home.

Furthermore, all three countries can provide impressive rebates for on-site production of films, television series, documentaries and animation. Estonia offers a cash rebate of up to 30% for the production of films, television series, Finland proposes a 25% cash rebate, and Latvia can give a 40%-50% combined cash rebate for productions with a minimum budget of $756,000.