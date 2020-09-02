Norman Lear, Lyn Lear to Keynote Episode 2 of Variety Streaming Room ‘Sustainability in Hollywood’

Norman Lear and his wife, Lyn, will keynote the second installment of Variety’s three-part “Sustainability in Hollywood” series presented by Toyota Mirai on Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Following the keynote, five panelists will participate in a sustainability in storytelling panel moderated by Variety’s Features Editor Malina Saval. Panelists include: Fisher Stevens, Director, “Before the Flood”; Louie Psihoyos, Director/Producer, “The Gamechangers” and “The Cove”, Executive Director of the Oceanic Preservation; Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Director and Producer; Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, Global Scripted Content and Documentary Films, National Geographic; and Bruce Miller, Executive Producer, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The Lears will discuss their long-standing interest in advancing environmental causes.

The sustainability in storytelling panel will explore how climate issues can be creatively integrated into scripted and documentary projects in compelling ways.

Registration is free, but required for access. Sign up here: variety.com/sustainabilityseries