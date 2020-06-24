Nicole Kidman Talks Up Return of ‘Magical’ Theatrical Experience

Nicole Kidman, best actress Oscar winner for “The Hours,” has said she’s eager for the return of the “magical experience” of watching movies on the big screen.

Speaking as part of a specially recorded video message commending exhibitors around the world for making last week’s virtual CineEurope conference a success, Kidman said, “Our film industry has faced some extremely challenging times and I wanted to be able to personally thank you and show my support.

“Going to the cinema as a child so greatly influenced me to pursue a career in acting, and as an actor I always hoped to be able to work in cinema and bring magic to the screen. As exhibitors, you add to this journey the moment the lights dim in your theatres — gives me tingles,” said Kidman.

“With theaters slowly reopening all over the globe I have no doubt that the magical experience of watching a film on a large screen will return bigger and better than ever,” added the actress. “So, until then, I want to say thank you; I want to say we are with you. Stay safe, and I look forward to meeting you in the near future.”

Kidman was last seen on the big screen in 2019’s “Bombshell” and “The Goldfinch.” At the 2020 Golden Globes, she was nominated in the best performance by an actress in a television series – drama category for her performance in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” — an award she won in 2018 for the show’s first season.

Kidman will next be seen in the HBO series “The Undoing” and Ryan Murphy’s feature musical comedy “The Prom,” both of which are in post-production.