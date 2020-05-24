New York Times Front Page Honors Coronavirus Victims as U.S. Death Toll Nears 100,000

As the United States’ coronavirus death toll nears 100,000 victims, The New York Times listed 1,000 people’s names on its front page in Sunday’s edition.

The newspaper’s first two pages appear as a sprawling list of obituaries that represent only 1% of the nearly 100,000 deaths. The entries list victims’ names, ages, where they were from and sometimes their job, a hobby they enjoyed or a fact about them.

“Numbers alone cannot possibly measure the impact of the coronavirus on America, whether it is the numbers of patients treated, jobs interrupted or lives cut short. As the country nears a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths attributed to the virus, The New York Times scoured obituaries and death notices of the victims. The 1,000 people here reflect just 1 percent of of the toll. None were mere numbers,” the front page read.

An interactive feature online allows viewers to scroll through the list chronologically, starting in mid March, and see the names and uptick in deaths. The nearly 100,000 deaths in three months represents an average of more than 1,100 deaths per day in the U.S.

President Trump was silent on the New York Times cover on Sunday morning, only tweeting “Cases, numbers and deaths are going down all over the Country!”

Cases, numbers and deaths are going down all over the Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

As of Sunday morning, the U.S. death toll stands at more than 97,000 total fatalities. It’s believed the 100,000 mark will be crossed next week at the current rate.