New York Orders All Workers at Non-Essential Businesses to Stay Home

By
Variety Staff

New York State tax credit
CREDIT: Hans Pennink/AP/REX/Shutterstock

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has expanded coronavirus-related restrictions in the Empire state, ordering non-essential businesses to keep all workers home in an effort to slow the spread of the contagion.

“When I talk about the most drastic action we can take — this is the most drastic action we can take,” Cuomo said Friday at a news conference in Albany. On Thursday, Cuomo ordered 75% of non-essential workers to stay home, but he upped that to a blanket order. Businesses that can still have employees come in include grocery stories and restaurants offering take-out service as well as pharmacies and banks.

Cuomo said he had also asked internet service providers to increase data capacity for customers at no charge because so many residents are now working from home and relying on broadband networks.

Cuomo’s move follows the decision by Los Angeles County officials to issue a similar “safe at home” order for residents as of Thursday evening. It also comes as the number of coronavirus cases in New York has surged this week to more than 7,000, Cuomo said.

In discussing the definition of non-essential services, he cited “luxury” services. “I want to get a massage — that’s not an essential service,” he said.

