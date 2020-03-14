×

Netflix Accused of Infringing on Broadcom’s Video Streaming Patents

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix Corporate Headquarters in Los Gatos California
CREDIT: John G Mabanglo/EPA/Shutterstock

Broadcom, a leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips for cable set-top boxes, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Netflix on Friday.

The chipmaker alleges that Netflix has infringed on eight patents dealing with video playback and data transmission. The suit claims that Netflix’s infringement has contributed to the rise of cord-cutting, which has driven down demand for Broadcom’s chips.

“As a direct result of the on-demand streaming services provided by Netflix, the market for traditional cable services that require set top boxes has declined, and continues to decline, thereby substantially reducing Broadcom’s set top box business,” the suit states.

A Netflix spokesperson declined to comment on the suit.

Broadcom says it informed Netflix of the infringement in September 2019, but that Netflix has declined to engage in a negotiation to license Broadcom’s patents.

“Left with no other choice, the Broadcom Entities bring this action to protect their rights and their investment in the research and development of novel technologies,” the suit states.

Broadcom also filed a series of patent suits against manufacturers of smart TVs in 2017.

The following year, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled against Broadcom, finding that two of the defendants, Vizio and Sigma Designs, did not infringe on Broadcom’s patents.

More recently, a jury ordered Broadcom to pay $270.2 million for infringing on patents belonging to Caltech after a trial in January. Apple was also ordered to pay $837.8 million. The jury found that iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices used Broadcom chips that relied on the university’s patented wireless data technology. Broadcom and Apple both said they would appeal the verdict.

More Biz

  • LOVE IS BLIND Lauren and Cameron

    ProSieben Cancels Sale of 'Love Is Blind' Producer Red Arrow Amid Coronavirus Crisis

    German broadcasting group ProSiebenSat.1 has decided to keep its transatlantic production subsidiary Red Arrow Studios after determining that a sale or partial sale of the group was no longer possible due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The media giant launched a strategic review of the production and distribution division in September with the aim of [...]

  • Camel Rock Studios

    As New Mexico Filming Booms, First-Ever Native American-Owned Film Studio Opens

    Last year, the Tesuque Pueblo tribe of New Mexico opened a new casino, moving out of a 75,000-square foot facility that they quickly realized could be repurposed as a studio facility. That idea was solidified in the fall, when the Universal Pictures feature “News of the World,” starring Tom Hanks, filmed at the facility. And [...]

  • Nonprofit Made in Her Image Women

    Made in Her Image Nonprofit Helps Young Women of Color Become Filmmakers

    In only its second year, Made in Her Image — a nonprofit, incubator-based workshop that teaches short filmmaking, start to finish, to girls of color ages 8 to 18 — has given more than 200 prospective filmmakers the chance to see themselves in a profession historically reserved for white males.  “I didn’t look like what [...]

  • Universal Music Group

    Tupac Estate, Soundgarden Pull Out of Universal Music Fire Lawsuit

    The Tupac Estate and Soundgarden have pulled out of a lawsuit against Universal Music Group that was filed by five artists last year over damage the artists’ musical recordings suffered in a 2008 fire that destroyed many assets in the company’s vaults. While Universal’s archives are suffered extensive damage in the fire, the company has [...]

  • Los Angeles Public Schools to Close

    Los Angeles Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest district in the country, announced on Friday it will close as of Monday, March 16 because of fear of the coronavirus. San Diego public schools will also close. On Friday morning, LA Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said San Diego Superintendent Cindy Marten issued a joint statement: [...]

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST

    Jay-Z Pushes Back at Critics of NFL Deal on New Jay Electronica Song ‘Flux Capacitor’ (Listen)

    Many were stunned last summer when Jay-Z unexpectedly announced that his Roc Nation company had struck an entertainment and social-awareness campaign with the NFL. After all, the rapper-mogul had harshly criticized the NFL over its treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose controversial symbolic kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad