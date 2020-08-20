Director Neil Marshall Cancels ‘The Reckoning’ Q&A Amid Ron Meyer Firestorm

Director Neil Marshall has canceled a Q&A that was scheduled to take place Thursday evening after the screening of his film “The Reckoning,” as the film’s star has found herself in the middle of the Ron Meyer sex scandal.

“The Reckoning” is still set to screen virtually as the opener of the 24th annual Fantasia International Film Festival. The fest is based in Montreal, and is being held solely online this year, and only for viewers in Canada.

Marshall and Charlotte Kirk were initially set to do a Zoom Q&A after the screening. But as the Meyer scandal erupted on Tuesday, Kirk backed out.

Marshall, who co-wrote the film with Kirk, and appears to be romantically involved with her, also canceled his virtual appearance at the fest on Thursday.

“It was mutually decided between the filmmaker and festival that it was the best so as to not detract attention from the premiere of the film,” said a spokeswoman for the festival.

Reps for Marshall and Kirk did not respond to requests for comment.

Meyer resigned as vice chairman of NBCUniversal on Tuesday, after informing the company had entered a settlement with a woman with whom he had had an affair. Meyer did not identify the woman, but Variety has reported that it was Kirk, who also had an affair with former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara, causing his downfall.

Meyer alleged that he was being “extorted” by other parties, who threatened to involve NBCUniversal in the matter. He and NBCUniversal agreed that made his position there untenable.