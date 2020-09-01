Neil Jacobson’s Hallwood Media Names Cristina Chavez Senior VP of A&R and Management

Hallwood Media, former Geffen Records president Neil Jacobson’s new writer-producer management company, has hired Cristina Chavez as SVP of A&R / Management. According to the announcement, Chavez will focus on expanding Hallwood Media deeper into the R&B and hip-hop space. Most recently, Chavez was a membership exec in ASCAP’s urban-music department, recruiting new talent and maintaining existing relationships.

“Cristina is a wonderful addition to our team and brings two important skills to Hallwood,” said Jacobson. “First, she’s brilliant and has great relationships across the industry that will benefit her clients and our overall roster. Second, she brings knowledge from the P.R.O. world that is extremely specialized and will be hugely important as the publishing side of our industry undergoes a massive shift over the next 18 months.”

“In under a year, Neil and the Hallwood team have created a service-focused management company that’s second-to-none,” said Chavez. “I’m excited to be joining the team now and look forward to building on their success.”

Prior to ASCAP, Chavez spent five years at BET, overseeing the network’s “Music Matters” campaign, booking artist performances and interviews with Kendrick Lamar, H.E.R., J. Cole, Jazmine Sullivan and Big Sean, and developing successful live and touring events for the network.

Hallwood is currently celebrating the global success of BTS’ “Dynamite,” which was co-written and produced by Hallwood client David Stewart. The company has also seen success in its its catalog sales division, where it has represented clients Jeff Bhasker, Emile Haynie, and Brendan O’Brien in major catalog sales.