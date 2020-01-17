NAB Show Partners With Variety for Executive Leadership Summit

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show has announced that it will be partnering with Variety to produce the third annual Executive Leadership Summit, taking place Sunday, April 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

NAB Show is the world’s largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology, where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. As part of the collaboration, Variety‘s Intelligence Platform will issue exclusive access to a special report that will present an overview of the media business with unprecedented scope.

“We are excited to announce this partnership and look forward to strengthening the Summit with Variety‘s extensive industry knowledge and connections,” said NAB executive vice president of convention and business operations Chris Brown. “With their help, we will reshape this year’s ELS to reveal a more interactive and participatory event.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NAB,” said Andrew Wallenstein, co-editor-in-chief of Variety. “I’m looking forward to sharing exclusive research that will be incredibly informative for attendees at NAB Show’s Executive Leadership Summit.”

The summit is set to return to the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas at NAB Show and will feature appearances and panels with leaders of the creative content, advertising and financial sectors. The lineup of events will be updated at nabshow.com/els as they are confirmed. Attendance at the NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit is invite-only. However, senior-level executives interested in attending can visit nabshow.com/els or contact ELSconcierge@nab.org to request invitation.

NAB Show will be held through April 18-22.