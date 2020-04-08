Music Biz to Hold Panel Discussion Today About How the Industry Can Fight the Impact of Coronavirus

Today (Wednesday, April 8) at 4 p.m. ET /1 p.m. PT, Music Biz President Portia Sabin will interview the heads of five of the music industry’s major trade organizations — the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), the Country Music Association (CMA), the National Songwriters Association International (NSAI), the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) — in a conversation about how trade organizations can unite to help the music industry amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The panel is part of the Music Biz LIVE! Series, which is described as “a new weekly community check-in interview series,” held via Zoom, to allow the music community to touch base with how the industry is responding to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and adjusting to what “the new normal” may look like going forward. Each session will also showcase a collection of the latest relief efforts available to those in need.

Click here to add the session to your calendar.

Join on Zoom at BIT.LY/MUSICBIZLIVE1

Head here for more information: https://musicbiz.org/news/music-biz-to-debut-new-livestream-interview-series-music-biz-live/

Every Other Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Music Biz President Portia Sabin will interview high-level executives from around the industry to discuss how their companies are supporting their employees and industry peers in this trying time, and deliver how-to guides and best practices for using available tools to circumvent the challenges the industry currently faces.

Every Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Sabin will sit down with members of a different industry subset to share how the ongoing health crisis is affecting them and how they’ve adapted to the rapid changes in our industry and world.