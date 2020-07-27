Mom+Pop Launches Joint Venture With Radio Execs, Further

Long-running independent label Mom+Pop Music has entered into a joint venture with radio promo executives Brent Battles and Christopher Brown’s newly-created further, a radio promotion and artist development company. According to the announcement, as part of the arrangement, Mom+Pop artists will be able to tap further’s commercial radio team at Pop, Crossover and Rock formats and the label will invest in further’s growth.

The two companies have enjoyed success at radio in recent months, most prominently with Mom+Pop act Ashe on her breakout song “Moral of the Story,” moving the song to the top 10 at Alternative Radio and now crossing over to Pop and Hot AC, and whose latest single was one of Variety’s top songs of the week last week.

Further has also had success charting Flume at US Alternative Radio for the first time with “The Difference” (feat. Toro Y Moi) and achieving a top 10 Alt hit with Lovelytheband. Other clients include AJR (S Curve), Kelsea Ballerini (Black River), JPop artists Arashi and C3 Management’s Madeon.

“As we neared the end of our time at the Orchard, we took a long look at the state of the industry,” said Battles, further President and Founder. “It was clear that as streaming continues to create more and more independent hit songs, the industry needed a nimble independent company that could bring those songs to radio, no matter where they come from – indie label, distributor, management company, international markets or just DIY. Having worked with the Mom+Pop team for years, we knew they were serious about creating long term careers. Their understanding of both the short and long-game made Mom+Pop an obvious partner for further.”

Added Brown, further Partner and Co-Founder, “With further, we’re able to be extremely selective about what we take on, and this investment will ensure the flexibility to continue working with artists and executives with whom we have great history.”

Mom+Pop Co-Owner, Thaddeus Rudd: “Working with further on breaking Ashe is proof of concept of what a great Promo team can accomplish with the right Artist story. Our investment is a rare strategic opportunity for Mom+Pop to ensure our artists’ access to services, as we power a growing, dynamic new business.”

Mom+Pop Founder and Co-Owner, Michael Goldstone: “Battles and Brown are formidable promotion execs and trusted partners; our venture ensures Mom+Pop will be positioned to compete at Radio for the long term.”