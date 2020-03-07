Milken Institue Global Conference Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus

The Milken Institute Global Conference, an annual nonprofit think tank, has been rescheduled to July over fears of the coronavirus spreading.

The conference was originally planned to be held May 2-6 in Beverly Hills, Calif., but it will now take place July 7-10 in Los Angeles, according to a press release.

“Even though attendee registration and commitments from major speakers were outpacing previous years, we felt it was important to make this decision now to help our key constituents plan accordingly,” said Michael Klowden, Milken Institute CEO, in the statement. “Through our centers in the United States and abroad, and together with partners in the public and private sectors, we will continue our efforts to advance understanding and catalyze solutions to major economic and health challenges, including the current crisis. We look forward to convening a productive and timely Global Conference in July.”

The annual event brings together leaders from around the world in the business, government, scientific, philanthropic and academic fields. The think tank’s discussions aim to help people build meaningful lives, pursue effective education and employment, and improve their communities.

The announcement comes on the heels of several other high profile cancellations due to fears of the coronavirus spreading. The film festival South by Southwest was canceled Friday over the virus.