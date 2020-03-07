×

Milken Institue Global Conference Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus

The Milken Institute Global Conference, an annual nonprofit think tank, has been rescheduled to July over fears of the coronavirus spreading.

The conference was originally planned to be held May 2-6 in Beverly Hills, Calif., but it will now take place July 7-10 in Los Angeles, according to a press release.

“Even though attendee registration and commitments from major speakers were outpacing previous years, we felt it was important to make this decision now to help our key constituents plan accordingly,” said Michael Klowden, Milken Institute CEO, in the statement. “Through our centers in the United States and abroad, and together with partners in the public and private sectors, we will continue our efforts to advance understanding and catalyze solutions to major economic and health challenges, including the current crisis. We look forward to convening a productive and timely Global Conference in July.”

The annual event brings together leaders from around the world in the business, government, scientific, philanthropic and academic fields. The think tank’s discussions aim to help people build meaningful lives, pursue effective education and employment, and improve their communities.

The announcement comes on the heels of several other high profile cancellations due to fears of the coronavirus spreading. The film festival South by Southwest was canceled Friday over the virus.

    Milken Institue Global Conference Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus

    Tegna TV Station Group Draws Multiple Acquisition Offers

    TV station group Tegna was drawn squarely into the spotlight on Friday amid reports that the broadcaster has received multiple acquisition offers. Tegna shares soared 26.5% in trading Friday after Reuters reported that the company has received an $8.5 billion acquisition bid from Atlanta-based Gray Television valuing Tegna at $20 a share. Gray’s offer spurred [...]

    Justin Bieber Downsizes Stadium Tour Dates After Soft Ticket Sales

    While the music world’s attention was focused on South by Southwest’s cancellation due to concerns over coronavirus on Friday, eight dates on Justin Bieber’s 45-date stadium tour in support of his new album “Changes” were scaled down to arena appearances. There was no official announcement from Bieber’s social media accounts, although eight arenas posted notices [...]

    D.A. Urges Judge to Consider Decades of Weinstein Allegations

    The Manhattan D.A.’s office has asked the judge who will sentence Harvey Weinstein next week to consider dozens of incidents of assault and abuse dating back to the late 1970s. The D.A.’s office filed an 11-page memo, in which it chronicles more than 30 allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and workplace bullying against the disgraced [...]

