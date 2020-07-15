Migos’ Label Head Calls Group’s Lawsuit ‘Nonsense’

Pierre “P” Thomas, cofounder of the Atlanta powerhouse label Quality Control, has responded to Migos’ accusation that it was “cheated out of millions of dollars” by the label and its longtime attorney Damien Granderson.

“It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us,” Thomas wrote on Instagram, referencing the shooting death of the label’s artist Lil Marlo late Saturday.

While the complaint was filed against Granderson, it includes multiple allegations that he favored QC, whom he also represents, over the group. The complaint alleges that Granderson “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and “cheated [the group] out of millions of dollars,” accusing him of “glaring conflicts of interest” and favoring Quality Control. The suit, which does not specify an amount the group is seeking beyond “millions of dollars,” accuses Granderson of professional malpractice and unjust enrichment, among other claims. (Read more about it here.)

He also Tweeted on Wednesday, “Know the difference between who in your corner and who in you business. #KeepGoin”

Thomas’ response follows in full:

We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music. We built this business on family values, which has been so hard to do when you are dealing with so much pride and ego. The problem that I have been struggling with in this business as black man is jealousy, hate, division, and lack of communication. I was a millionaire before I got in the music business and for me to know the sacrifices I have made for the people that I have invested in and put every dollar, blood, sweat, and tears into is nonsense. I will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices. I am a student of this game and I have watched several black record label owner’s get destroyed by the same things that I am facing right now. This is why majority of the people in this business end up in financial turmoil and ultimately failing to reach their full potential.

It is hard enough to be fighting and battling with corporations and the powers that be, I am not doing it with those who I consider family. I love my artists and I love my team. Everyone has their own lawyers. I understand in this business that you are not always going to end with the people you started with. I say that to say, I am not forcing anybody to be in business with us that has a problem and cannot communicate and does not want to work as a unit. Everything is negotiable. I wish my whole team more money, more blessings, and continued success. #LongLiveMarlo🙏🏾