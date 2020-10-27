Michelle Sobrino-Stearns Promoted to Variety President and Group Publisher

Michelle Sobrino-Stearns has been elevated to President and Group Publisher of Variety.

In her new role, Sobrino-Stearns assumes oversight of all editorial and business operations globally, including strategic planning and financial management. Her elevation comes as Variety has achieved seven consecutive years of revenue gains and innovation, marking the strongest period of growth in the company’s history.

“As chairman, and on behalf of the entire Penske Media board of directors, we are so proud to announce Michelle Sobrino-Stearns as President of Variety,” says Jay Penske, chairman-CEO of Variety parent company PMC. “Michelle has been a trailblazer here — she has broken new ground and every record, every barrier, and, most importantly, has redefined and evolved the Variety brand and business during one of the most challenging decades in publishing.”

Sobrino-Stearns is the architect of Variety’s thriving Live Media business, which produces about 70 events and summits every year. Among the franchises she has created over her long tenure with the brand is the Power of Women event series, which had its first-ever TV special in June, “Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes.” She also spearheaded the Emmy-winning “Actors on Actors” series and the annual Dealmakers edition and event examining the biggest business transactions of the year.

Under her leadership, Variety pivoted to a virtual events strategy in April with the launch of the Variety Streaming Room. The event series features conversations with award contenders as well as industry keynote sessions focused on B2B concerns for Variety‘s core media and entertainment industry audience. Notable recent virtual events include Variety’s Virtual TV Fest, Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit and the upcoming Variety Virtual FYC Fest.

Sobrino-Stearns most recently served as Group Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer.