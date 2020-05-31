Michael Jordan on the Death of George Floyd: ‘We Have Had Enough’

Legendary NBA player Michael Jordan has joined the growing list of celebrities that have spoken out against the death of George Floyd.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account on Sunday, Jordan says he stands with everyone peacefully protesting the racism and violence against people of color.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough,” he wrote.

A Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, despite Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe multiple times. Floyd died on May 25, and the officer involved was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protests have taken place around the country in major cities, with some turning into looting and violence.

Jordan urged for peaceful protests and called for political change.

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all,” he wrote.

Many other celebrities, including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish, have shown support for protestors, in addition to joining demonstrations around the country.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism,” said Jordan.

Read the full statement below.