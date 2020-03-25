×

Michael Jackson Estate Donates $300,000 to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

By
Variety Staff

The Michael Jackson Estate today announced that it is donating $300,000 to coronavirus response efforts to help three communities that have been severely impacted by the Covid 19 virus. Broadway Cares, Three Square Food Bank (Southern Nevada’s largest hunger-relief organization) and MusicCares will each receive a $100,000 donation.

“This virus strikes at the heart of the communities we are close to,” said John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson. “We learned today that the legendary Manu Dibango [a key influence on Jackson’s hit ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’) passed away from the virus.  Other performers and support staff in music and on Broadway are sick or have been left without work and are facing an uncertain future. And in Las Vegas, which has been so welcoming to Michael Jackson, the entire city has been shut down leaving thousands of workers and their families devastated and without an income.

“Michael’s spirit of generosity and helping others during his lifetime is legendary. These donations are inspired by him,” they concluded.

In New York, the Estate is answering the challenge made by more than 20 Broadway producers who are matching up to $1 million in donations, doubling the impact of contributions to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Jackson loved attending Broadway performances and the Estate and its partner, Lia Vollack Productions, continue to look forward to welcoming audiences to MJ the Musical later this year.

“With every passing day that theaters remain dark, entertainment and performing arts professionals face unprecedented and immediate challenges,” said Tom Viola, executive director Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “This incredibly generous donation from the Michael Jackson Estate will help ensure those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes get lifesaving health care, emergency financial assistance and counseling during and after this crisis.”

In Las Vegas, the Estate’s donation will provide 300,000 meals to the needy, and help to maintain Three Square Food Bank’s supplies, the largest foodbank in Southern Nevada.  Since opening in February 2013, Michael Jackson ONE, produced by Cirque du Soleil and the Estate of Michael Jackson, has been one of the most popular shows in Vegas.  “Before the pandemic, 1 in 8 Southern Nevadans lived in a food-insecure household and that number will increase exponentially with the displacement of thousands of workers in our community.  Thank you to the Estate of Michael Jackson for stepping up to help children, families, veterans and senior citizens who may need help now more than ever,” Michelle Beck, Chief Development Officer.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares will support the music makers who Michael Jackson worked with and loved in a time where the industry is being challenged at every level from the virus.

