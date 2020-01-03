×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Jackson Accusers’ Lawsuits Revived by Appeals Court

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leaving Neverland
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dan Reed/HBO

An appeals court has revived two lawsuits accusing Michael Jackson of child sexual abuse, after California extended the statute of limitations.

The suits were filed by James Safechuck and Wade Robson, the two men whose claims were the subject of the 2019 HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.” In a ruling on Friday, a three-judge panel of California’s 2nd Appellate District reversed two rulings dismissing their lawsuits against Jackson’s companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures Inc.

“We’re glad the appellate court recognized the very strong protection that California has for kids, and we look forward to litigating these cases to trial,” said Vince Finaldi, attorney for the plaintiffs.

Robson sued in 2013, and Safechuck sued in 2014. The trial court dismissed both cases because California law required that such cases be filed before the accuser’s 26th birthday. But in October, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law extending the deadline to age 40. The law took effect on Wednesday.

The appeals court heard argument on the case in November, and the court issued a tentative ruling indicating that it would revive the suits in light of the new law. The court made the ruling final on Friday.

The attorney for Jackson’s companies, Howard Weitzman, said in a statement on Friday that the lawsuits “absurdly claim that Michael’s employees are somehow responsible for sexual abuse that never happened.”

“The ruling was the result of a change in the law signed by Governor Newsom that extends the time for genuine victims to file claims,” Weitzman said. “The Court of Appeal specifically did not address the truth of these false allegations, and we are confident that both lawsuits will be dismissed and that Michael Jackson will be vindicated once again.”

The two men had also sued Jackson’s estate. The claims against the estate were also dismissed on statute of limitations grounds, and they were not revived by the appellate ruling. Jackson died in 2009, and the change in state law did not affect the window for filing sex abuse claims in probate court.

Finaldi argued that it is appropriate to go after the two loan-out companies because “they actually employed all these people that surrounded him that enabled and facilitated this abuse.”

The Jackson estate is also suing HBO in federal court for allegedly breaching a 1992 non-disparagement agreement by airing the documentary. The trial judge granted the estate’s motion to take the dispute to arbitration, but HBO has appealed that ruling, arguing that the estate is seeking to thwart its First Amendment right to air claims of child sexual abuse.

More Music

  • Jackie DeShannon

    Singer-Songwriter Jackie DeShannon Remembers the Late-1950s L.A. Music Scene

    Last year’s anthology album release of singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon’s early 1970s Capitol Records masters, “Stone Cold Soul,” was a potent reminder of her impressive vocal chops, which are somewhat eclipsed in the public memory by her powerful songwriting prowess. After penning a string of indelible ’60s hits such as Brenda Lee’s “Dum Dum,” “When You [...]

  • Leaving Neverland

    Michael Jackson Accusers' Lawsuits Revived by Appeals Court

    An appeals court has revived two lawsuits accusing Michael Jackson of child sexual abuse, after California extended the statute of limitations. The suits were filed by James Safechuck and Wade Robson, the two men whose claims were the subject of the 2019 HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.” In a ruling on Friday, a three-judge panel of [...]

  • Taylor Swift 'Cats' film world premiere,

    Could Taylor Swift Be a Dark Horse for a Golden Globe?

    Could Taylor Swift defy the odds and win a Golden Globe for her song from “Cats”? It’s a toss-up. Predicting Globes winners in music is always a tricky affair, if for no other reason than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s unpredictable voters — eccentric to some, pushovers when it comes to celebrity courtship to others. [...]

  • Sam Moore

    Sam and Dave's Sam Moore on Famed Duo's Challenges Coming Up in the Early '60s

    During that bright burst of Memphis music magic that lit up radios, record players and concert stages in the mid-’60s, no act outshined the dynamic rhythm and blues duo known as Sam and Dave. Alongside legendary performers such as Otis Redding, Carla Thomas, and Booker T. & the M.G.’s, Sam Moore and Dave Prater ran [...]

  • Liza Weil as Carole Keen in

    Wrecking Crew Bassist Carol Kaye Slams 'Mrs. Maisel' Homage: 'I Am Not a Cartoon'

    Some viewers might have assumed that Carol Kaye, the legendary studio bassist who was part of the so-called Wrecking Crew in the 1960s, would be flattered by having a character loosely modeled on her, “Carole Keen,” introduced in the latest season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Noting that the real-life Kaye is now 84, Esquire [...]

  • DaBabyWGCI Big Jam concert, United Center,

    DaBaby Arrested on Robbery, Battery Charges

    Rapper DaBaby was arrested in Miami on Tuesday in connection with an alleged robbery, but is being held on battery charges related to an earlier incident in Texas, according to multiple news reports. Authorities told NBC News that the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, will remain in custody “until further notice.” The rapper, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad