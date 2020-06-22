Endeavor Impact Sets Summer Education Program With Michael B. Jordan

Endeavor Impact has partnered with Michael B. Jordan and others to launch a virtual summer education program for participants from marginalized communities and those outside of major entertainment markets.

The Summer Series program will take the place of Endeavor Impact’s Fellowship Program, which aimed to provide jobs, mentoring and education programs within the company to 42 fellows each year. That program had to be put on hold in its first year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The virtual program set to launch today will be available to participants in Jordan’s Outlier Society Fellowship Program, which also aims to open doors to entertainment industry careers. The Endeavor Impact series, which runs through Aug. 24, is also available to students in the HBCU in LA program run by Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program, a nonprofit program that facilitates entertainment industry internships and fellowships for students from across the country. Endeavor said more than 1,000 participants had registered for the Summer Series.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with Endeavor on this virtual fellowship. Last summer marked the inaugural year of my Outlier Society Fellowship Program, a long-time dream of mine to find and cultivate a pipeline of talented and diverse minds from the next generation,” said Jordan, the actor-producer who is principal of the Outlier Society production venture. “We’re often referred to as gatekeepers which is why our industry has to reflect the world we live in today. By pulling up a seat to the table and investing in our communities, we are able to find those individuals who didn’t have the opportunities some of us may have had to break into the industry.”

The Summer Series will offer various educational tracks including a focus on film and TV, music, marketing and branding, events, sports and fashion. Speakers set for the series include Outlier Society production chief Alana Mayo, WME partner Phil Sun, Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

“Although we shifted the Endeavor Impact Fellowship program to a virtual Summer Series, the objective remains the same – to provide access and education to students who do not have a direct path into the entertainment, sports and fashion industries,” said Romola Ratnam, Endeavor’s head of social impact. “Our partnerships with the Outlier Society Fellowship Program and HBCU in LA will help open a door for the next generation of diverse leaders with the tools they need to succeed, lead and accelerate social change in and throughout our industry.”

(Pictured: Michael B. Jordan)