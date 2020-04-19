Meghan Markle to Give First TV Interview Since Royal Exit

Meghan Markle has her first TV interview set after she and Prince Harry moved to the United States and left the royal family behind.

Markle will talk on “Good Morning America” on Monday about the Disney Plus nature documentary “Elephants,” which she narrates. The film follows a herd of elephants trekking 1,000 miles across the Kalahari desert in search of water.

“Elephants” was Markle’s first major role in a production since she married Prince Harry in 2017 and joined the royal family.

In his review of the documentary, Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman said, “Meghan Markle does an inviting version of the wholesome but amused Disney narrator singsong as she delivers lines like, ‘Shani has already lost track of Jomo. There he is!’ [Jomo twirls his trunk around in the water like a helicopter blade.] ‘What is he doing? It’s time for a pool party!’ Which looks more like a happy mud party.”

After living in Canada for a brief stint, the couple recently relocated to Los Angeles and found a new home. While there, they were under the watch and protection of British security and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. However, President Donald Trump said that the couple will have to pay for their own security while in the U.S. and they will not be given guards paid with the country’s tax dollars.