How Mediawan Could Help Broadcasters Solve Their Premium Content Challenge

In today’s world, premium content knows no borders or barriers, and the current health crisis is only going to make the demand for it stronger.

With the multiplication of SVOD platforms, there has been a growing demand for premium content over the past few years, and increased competition among broadcasters to provide such content. Within the international marketplace, European programming is finding enthusiastic new audiences via streaming, and high-end documentaries are becoming more and more popular.

The global health crisis has made this challenge more acute, with many live sports events and live shows being paused, as well as shooting of scripted series and films, and yet people have never spent more time watching TV. It’s become critical for broadcasters to find new ways to keep offering fresh content in the next few months.

Mediawan, one of Europe’s leading independent premium content studios, has also sharply built up its international catalog in recent months. The company has perhaps the largest French-speaking content catalog in Europe, with over 13,000 hours, in particular dramas and documentaries. It is now positioned as an essential partner for all major producers and distributors, whether live or on demand, worldwide. With no prospects of TV markets convening in the next few weeks or months, the Mediawan Group has recently launched an exclusive screening and distribution platform, screenings.mediawan.com. This site allows content-acquisition professionals of traditional and nontraditional broadcasters around the globe to watch the flagship programs produced or distributed by the group in a secure space. A large amount of content will also be freely accessible to the public, including talent and director interviews, promo reels, clips and more.

“In the current health context, with no physical events, we needed to find an innovative way to introduce our top programs to our partners and re-create some of the intimacy of these exclusive one-on-one screenings,” says Valérie Vleeschhouwer, managing director of Mediawan Rights.

Indeed, flagship series with a high international potential, including “Wonderland,” “Moloch,” “The Luminaries” and Palomar’s “The War Is Over,” are available for screening exclusively on the new platform.

In recent months, Mediawan Rights has enhanced its premium documentary offerings. “Heroes” is part of the lineup on the new screening platform. The group also distributes “Kubrick by Kubrick” and “Banksy Most Wanted,” both 2020 Tribeca Film Festival selections; “Green Blood”; “Cyrille: Farmer, 30 Years Old, 20 Cows, Milk, Butter, Debts”; and “La Piazza Della Mia Città.” Some of these should soon be available on the screening platform.

Mediawan Rights also collaborates closely with the Group’s producers to develop and raise funding for ambitious, high-potential international projects and to distribute their content. Two of Mediawan’s productions can be seen on the new platform: “Pinocchio & the Enchanted Village,” a 13-episode, 52-minute animated series in production by ON Kids & Family, and “Big Five,” an English-language series (10 26-minute episodes) and 90-minute TV special in development, to be directed by Gilles de Maistre.