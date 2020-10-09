Mediawan Unveils Diverse Fall Lineup Via Online Showcase

Since Oct. 5, Mediawan has been hosting its first digital content show for audiovisual professionals, aiming to offer broadcasters around the world an original way to discover its content.
“This year, we all had to rethink our habits to meet the ever-increasing demand for content in the absence of physical markets. We felt it was important for a group like Mediawan to invent a new kind of digital event to deepen engagement with its partners,” said Edouard Benadava, the company’s chief digital and content marketing officer.
Mediawan’s digital platform (www.mediawandays.com) is showcasing drama, documentary and youth programs — distributed by Mediawan Rights, the group’s distribution business — with previews of episodes or presentations of projects by their producers, directors, actors and broadcasters.
“We chose a lineup of programs that are increasingly varied in terms of genres and universes, so as to meet the needs of our international partners, whether traditional broadcasters or platforms,” said Valérie Vleeschhouwer, managing director of Mediawan Rights.
This year, the Group picked various programs with great international potential:
- “Cheeky Business,” a new series of 10 26-minute episodes by Mon Voisin Productions, producers of the world-famous “Call My Agent!” follows three students in 1980 who come up with a revolutionary idea: the first erotic chat service;
- “Mismatch,” a new 12-episode series by Troisième Oeil Productions. In the program, two half sisters are forced to live and work together: Vanessa, a cop who breaks the rules and follows her instincts to stop killers, and Justine, a procedural judge who makes sure the culprits are convicted;
- More than 40 high-end documentaries including “Royals at War” by Clarke, Costelle & Cie (“Apocalypse”); and projects in production including: “European Mafias” by Forbidden Films (“Green Blood”); and “Cinecittà: Making of History,” co-produced by Temps Noir and Palomar Doc.
The platform also showcases projects in preparation or in development, including three programs that have been presented as part of France Televisions’ 2020-2021 lineup:
- “Diane de Poitiers” (two 90-minute episodes), starring Isabelle Adjani and Jean Reno, a historical drama based on the life of King Henry II’s royal mistress. The series is to be produced by Mon Voisin Productions and Passion Films and directed by Josée Dayan;
- “Big Five” by Mai Juin Productions’ Gilles de Maistre, a family drama set in an African sanctuary where five teenagers stand up to defend endangered animals;
- “Bug” an adaptation of Enki Bilal’s fantastic trilogy by Troisième Oeil Productions.
Audiovisual professionals can also find several youth projects, produced by ON kids & family, co-producer of the hit series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.” Those projects include “Pinocchio & the Enchanted Village” (in co-production with Palomar), “Petronix Defenders,” “Little Prince and Friends” and “Pirate Academy.”
Mediawan, which announced on Oct. 8 that its founders succeeded in taking control of the group via a public offering, is also in the midst of a major transformation. It recently struck a deal to acquire Lagardère Studios, a leading production group with branches in France, Spain, Netherlands and Finland. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. The success of the tender offer also enables Mediawan’s controlling holding company to acquire Groupe Troisième Oeil, one of the top players in unscripted production in France and to launch co-productions with Leonine, the leading independent player in content production and distribution in Germany.