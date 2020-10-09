Mediawan Unveils Diverse Fall Lineup Via Online Showcase

Since Oct. 5, Mediawan has been hosting its first digital content show for audiovisual professionals, aiming to offer broadcasters around the world an original way to discover its content.

“This year, we all had to rethink our habits to meet the ever-increasing demand for content in the absence of physical markets. We felt it was important for a group like Mediawan to invent a new kind of digital event to deepen engagement with its partners,” said Edouard Benadava, the company’s chief digital and content marketing officer.

Mediawan’s digital platform (www.mediawandays.com) is showcasing drama, documentary and youth programs — distributed by Mediawan Rights, the group’s distribution business — with previews of episodes or presentations of projects by their producers, directors, actors and broadcasters.

“We chose a lineup of programs that are increasingly varied in terms of genres and universes, so as to meet the needs of our international partners, whether traditional broadcasters or platforms,” said Valérie Vleeschhouwer, managing director of Mediawan Rights.

This year, the Group picked various programs with great international potential:

“Cheeky Business,” a new series of 10 26-minute episodes by Mon Voisin Productions, producers of the world-famous “Call My Agent!” follows three students in 1980 who come up with a revolutionary idea: the first erotic chat service;

“Mismatch,” a new 12-episode series by Troisième Oeil Productions. In the program, two half sisters are forced to live and work together: Vanessa, a cop who breaks the rules and follows her instincts to stop killers, and Justine, a procedural judge who makes sure the culprits are convicted;

More than 40 high-end documentaries including “Royals at War” by Clarke, Costelle & Cie (“Apocalypse”); and projects in production including: “European Mafias” by Forbidden Films (“Green Blood”); and “Cinecittà: Making of History,” co-produced by Temps Noir and Palomar Doc.

The platform also showcases projects in preparation or in development, including three programs that have been presented as part of France Televisions’ 2020-2021 lineup: