Media and Tech Stocks Slide Amid Fears of Coronavirus Resurgence

U.S. stocks dropped Monday as Wall Street reacted to the prospect that a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks could hinder a global economic recovery.

In a choppy start to trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 2.7% shortly after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.3%.

The declines come after a dozen U.S. states (including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida and Texas) reported increases coronavirus infections over the past week. Chinese authorities locked down parts of Beijing after an eruption of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Many media and tech stocks were pulled down in the eddy of negative sentiment spreading on Wall Street. Among the hardest-hit sectors were travel, retail and energy, as oil futures dropped 3.7%.

Companies whose shares were down more than 2% in early trading included Disney, AT&T, Lionsgate, AMC Networks, and Discovery.

Netflix shares opened up 0.7% and then oscillated between positive and negative territory. Big tech stocks Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook were down 0.5%-1.5% early on; Facebook shares edged into plus territory by mid-morning. Twitter (+1.5%) and Snap (+0.4%) were among gainers.

Comcast shares were down 1.6% in early trading amid the selloff. On Saturday, Donald Trump urged consumers to cancel Comcast service because he’s upset over news coverage. “Concast is known for its terrible service,” Trump said on Twitter. On top of that they provide FAKE NEWS on MSDNC & @NBCNews. Drop them and go to a good provider!”