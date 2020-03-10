Media Stocks Tick Back Up After Coronavirus-Fueled Meltdown

Financial markets regained some lost ground Tuesday as investors looked to snap up bargains, coming after Monday’s biggest one-day declines in U.S. stocks in 12 years driven by fears over the ongoing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Dow opened up 3.7% Tuesday following the index’s 7.8% slide Monday, and the S&P 500 climbed 3.3% after a 7.6% pullback a day earlier. The return to positive territory came as oil futures rose over 7% following a nearly 25% free-fall Monday.

Amid heavy trading Tuesday, major media stocks rose after punishing declines Monday. Disney was up over 4.6%, Comcast rose 1.9%, ViacomCBS was up 3.5% and AT&T increased 3% in early trading.

Shares of Netflix were up 2.3% in early trading. Some Wall Street analysts view Netflix as a relatively “virus-proof” stock given its pure-play streaming business, but the company’s stock has still suffered losses amid the broader market sell-off over the past month.

Among tech stocks, Apple shares were up over 3.4%. On Monday, Chinese government data showed a 61% drop in iPhone sales in the country last month, leading analysts to further cut financial estimates for the tech giant’s current quarter. Alphabet was up 2.9%, while Amazon rose 2.7% and Facebook climbed 2%.