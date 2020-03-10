×

Media Stocks Tick Back Up After Coronavirus-Fueled Meltdown

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
media stocks - wall-street
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Financial markets regained some lost ground Tuesday as investors looked to snap up bargains, coming after Monday’s biggest one-day declines in U.S. stocks in 12 years driven by fears over the ongoing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Dow opened up 3.7% Tuesday following the index’s 7.8% slide Monday, and the S&P 500 climbed 3.3% after a 7.6% pullback a day earlier. The return to positive territory came as oil futures rose over 7% following a nearly 25% free-fall Monday.

Amid heavy trading Tuesday, major media stocks rose after punishing declines Monday. Disney was up over 4.6%, Comcast rose 1.9%, ViacomCBS was up 3.5% and AT&T increased 3% in early trading.

Shares of Netflix were up 2.3% in early trading. Some Wall Street analysts view Netflix as a relatively “virus-proof” stock given its pure-play streaming business, but the company’s stock has still suffered losses amid the broader market sell-off over the past month.

Among tech stocks, Apple shares were up over 3.4%. On Monday, Chinese government data showed a 61% drop in iPhone sales in the country last month, leading analysts to further cut financial estimates for the tech giant’s current quarter. Alphabet was up 2.9%, while Amazon rose 2.7% and Facebook climbed 2%.

More Biz

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Media Stocks Tick Back Up After Coronavirus-Fueled Meltdown

    Financial markets regained some lost ground Tuesday as investors looked to snap up bargains, coming after Monday’s heaviest one-day declines in U.S. stocks in 12 years driven by fears over the ongoing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Dow opened up 3.7% Tuesday following the index’s 7.8% slide Monday, and the S&P 500 climbed 3.3% after [...]

  • Prague Czech Republic Film Business

    Prague Film Festival Called Off Amid Coronavirus Fears

    The Prague International Film Festival is the latest industry event to be canceled in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak. Organizers confirmed Tuesday that the event, also known as Febiofest, is canceled until further notice and will aim to be rescheduled later in the year. The cancellation follows a ban by the Czech Ministry [...]

  • US Capitol

    Spotify, Amazon to Argue Against Songwriter Rate Hike in Court of Appeals Today

    On Tuesday, an appeal by Amazon, Google, Pandora and Spotify that seeks to overturn the Copyright Royalty Board’s 2018 decision to raise by 44% the royalties paid to songwriters by streaming services will come before the U.S. Court of Appeals. Attorneys for Amazon and Spotify will make their cases Tuesday (the four companies filed their [...]

  • ASCAP logo

    ASCAP Experience Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    The 2020 ASCAP Experience conference — formerly known as the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo — has been cancelled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. “For the past 15 years, ASCAP’s annual conference has brought together music creators from all over the world to network, collaborate and learn,” a statement from the [...]

  • quibi

    Quibi Sues to Fend Off Interactive-Video Patent Claims by Eko

    Quibi — less than a month away from the commercial launch of its mobile-subscription service — is trying to get rid of patent claims from a company that is asserting the Jeffrey Katzenberg-led startup stole its technology. In a lawsuit Monday (March 9), Quibi asked a federal court for a ruling that its technology does [...]

  • Warner Music Launches in India

    Warner Music Launches in India, With Former Sony Exec Jay Mehta at the Helm

    Warner Music India officially launched today, as the company announced its newest affiliate with former Sony Music India executive Jay Mehta as managing director. His purview will also cover the other markets in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Based in Mumbai, Mehta — who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad