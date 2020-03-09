×

Media Stocks Caught Up As Global Markets Tumble

Stock market Stock buyback
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Stock markets have fallen sharply around the world after Saudi Arabia launched an aggressive oil price war which caused oil prices to fall by almost a third.

The UK’s FTSE 100 index plunged by over 8% at the open, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 ended 7.3% lower on Monday, the index’s biggest plunge since October 2008. Japan’s Nikkei 225 sank 5.1% to its lowest close in more than a year.

The falls point to a rocky start to markets in the U.S. S&P 500 futures fell as much as 5%, while Dow futures dropped about 4.7% ahead of the markets opening in New York.

U.K. media stocks have been caught up in the falls, including broadcaster ITV which saw its share price plunge over 8% to its lowest price in over five years. Advertising giant WPP was down over 7.5%.

The selling began after Saudi Arabia shocked oil markets by launching a price war against Russia, trying to retake market share after Russia refused to go along with OPEC’s efforts to rescue the coronavirus-battered oil market by cutting production. US oil prices fell 27% overnight.

Shares in London listed oil producers tumbled this morning. Majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell were down 20% and 22% shortly after the open.

The ongoing impact of coronavirus, and its effect on the economy, has only added to the volatile market conditions. Italy placed nearly 16 million people under lockdown over the weekend amid a growing Europe-wide outbreak.

Asian investors also reacted to a slump in Chinese export figures and the shrinking of the Japanese economy. In China, the benchmark Shanghai composite index fell more than 2% while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 3.5%.

 

 

 

 

More Film

  • German Films Launches 2020 Face to

    German Films Unveils Six Screenwriters Taking Part in Face to Face Campaign (EXCLUSIVE)

    German Films, the agency that promotes German cinema around the world, has unveiled the participants of the fifth edition of its Face to Face With German Films campaign, which this year is dedicated to screenwriters. The writers chosen for Face to Face, which “turns the spotlight on the most influential names in the German audiovisual [...]

  • Employees work in the DaAn Gene

    Beijing International Film Festival Indefinitely Postponed Due to Coronavirus

    The Beijing International Film Festival, originally scheduled for late April, will be postponed to an unknown future date due to the coronavirus epidemic, organizers have said. The government-backed event was supposed to have taken place April 19-26. It has been postponed “in order to cope with the overall situation of prevention of the novel coronavirus [...]

  • Resistance

    'Resistance': Film Review

    At the time of his death in 2007, Marcel Marceau was the world’s most famous mime. But in 1938-’39, when World War II rescue drama “Resistance” takes place, Jewish-born Marcel Mangel was just 15 years old (two decades younger than actor Jesse Eisenberg, who plays him here) and had not yet adopted his stage name, [...]

  • David Alvarado & Jason Sussberg

    SXSW Was Canceled the Day We Finished Our Film — Now What? (Guest Column)

    Friday, March 6, was a surreal day. We were putting the finishing touches on the sound mix for our film “We Are As Gods,” a feature documentary about counterculture icon and environmentalist Stewart Brand that was set to premiere at SXSW. It was the last day of our sound mix at Skywalker Ranch, which marked [...]

  • Olivier Veran

    Rising Coronavirus Cases Prompt France to Ban Gatherings of More Than 1,000

    As the number of coronavirus cases in France rises to 1,126, the country’s health minister has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to contain the outbreak, which has already caused 19 deaths. In a televised press conference on Sunday evening, France’s health minister Olivier Véran said some exceptions to the ban [...]

  • CONJURING DAD – In Disney and

    Box Office: 'Onward' Debuts to $28 Million Overseas Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    Disney and Pixar’s animated fantasy adventure “Onward” led international box office charts, but the rapid spread of coronavirus has impacted moviegoing overseas. The film collected $28 million from 47 foreign markets, representing about 60% of its international footprint. However, “Onward” didn’t open in any areas being impacted by coronavirus, including China — where movie theaters [...]

